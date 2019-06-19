‘City Deal challenges must be managed’

The Local Government Auditor Pamela McCreedy has said she will be closely monitoring a City Deal for Derry

“In light of the future challenges and opportunities presented by the two City Deals, the Comptroller and Auditor General and I intend to monitor the City Deals as they progress,” she stated in her Local Government Audit published this morning.

She said the devolution of large infrastructure projects to deliver economic growth was new in the North and Councils would need to “strike a balance between maximising opportunities and carefully managing risks”.

Ms. McCreedy predicted it would place resource pressures on all City Deal partners.