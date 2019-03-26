City Deal progressing and we’ll have heads of terms soon: NIO

Minister of State for the North, John Penrose, has said talks on a ‘City Deal’ are progressing well and the Government will publish the main planks of an agreement in ‘due course’.

He told DUP MP Gregory Campbell: “As the Chancellor set out at the 2019 Spring Statement early stage negotiations for a Derry/Londonderry and Strabane City Region Deal are progressing well. The Government hopes to make an announcement in due course. Building on the Chancellor’s commitment to £350m towards the Belfast City Regions Deal in October, the Government is working closely with local partners and the NI Civil Service to move to the next phase of the Deal and hopes to be in a position to agree Heads of Terms in due course.”