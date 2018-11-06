City of Derry Airport emergency capacity to be tested in major exercise

City of Derry Airport's (CoDA) safety capacity will be tested in an emergency training exercise on Wednesday just weeks after a similar drill in September.

The exercise will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. tomorrow the airport has confirmed.

In a statement CoDA advised: "On Wednesday, November 7, 2018, CoDA is holding an emergency training exercise in partnership with the PSNI, NIFRS, Western Trust, NIR, Red Cross, NIAS, UU and NWRC. The exercise will commence at 17:00hrs and will end at 22:00hrs.

"The purpose of the exercise is to test the airports emergency and safety capability. The public can be assured that emergency services will not be affected during this time.

"We thank the public in advance of this exercise for their co-operation, with disruption to the public being kept to a minimum."

The training exercise comes just days after a BMI Regional flight to London from Derry completed a precautionary emergency landing at Eglinton after a burning smell was detected in the cockpit of a plane on Sunday.