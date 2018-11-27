City stunned at violent death in Bogside lane

The Derry man who was killed at the weekend in a violent attack, has been described as someone who would have ‘done anything for anyone.’

The victim has now been officially named as Eddie Meenan (52), lived close to where he was found dead following a brutal assault in the Creggan Street area during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Press Eye Northern Ireland''Monday 26th November 2018 ''Picture by Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye''Derry Murder Investigation''PSNI officers investigate the scene following the discovery of a body in the early hours of Sunday morning. The victim was found in an alleyway (Thundering Down) between Creggan Street and Bull Park

Detectives were today still questioning four people arrested in connection with the murder investigation which was launched following Mr Meenan’s death.

Detectives from PSNI’s Major Investigation Team arrested a 35-year-old woman and a 51-year-old-man within hours of Mr. Meenan’s body being discovered. The 51-year-old man has now been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Two men, aged 26 and 31, were also arrested later on Sunday, while police announced on Monday night that a 19-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of murder. All three of these men and the woman arrested earlier are still in custody.

The attack on Mr Meenan has caused shockwaves among residents and neighbours in the Little Diamond/ Creggan Street area and devastation for his relatives.

Mr Meenan’s Neighbour Frankie McMenamin, who knew Mr. Meenan, said the family was originally from the Rossville Flats and was well known and well respected in the Bogside area. “People in the area are shocked and devastated that this happened in their area,” he said. “Eddie was kind and would have done anything for you. His family is devastated,” Mr. McMenamin added.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said Mr. Meenan had sustained significant injuries prior to his death.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who is leading the investigation, meanwhile has renewed an appeal for witnesses to come forward and speak to police.

He said: “I would like to hear from anyone who was in the Creggan Street or Little Diamond area of the city late on Saturday night or early on Sunday morning and who witnessed anything or anyone who has any information that can assist with my investigation to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 244 of 25/11/18. Alternatively information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Local politicians have expressed shock and sadness at Mr. Meenan’s death.

Foyle Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan said: “There is shock in the Bogside community and right across the city on hearing this sad news.

“I want to express my sympathies to the family of this man.

“While details are still emerging of this tragic death, I would urge anyone with information to bring it to the PSNI.”

Foyle SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan, meanwhile, has also appealed for witnesses to come forward.

He said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the man’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.

“It is vitally important that anyone who knows anything, who saw anything or even thinks they might have seen something related to this tragic incident, come forward with that information to the police.”

The chairperson of the Derry City and Strabane District’s Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Alderman Mary Hamilton, has also condemned the murder at the weekend.

Speaking yesterday, Alderman Hamilton said: “I am saddened and shocked at the murder of a man that took place in the city over the weekend.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man and the community living in the Creggan Street and Little Diamond area.

“I would urge anyone with information on the murder to contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers immediately,” Mrs Hamilton added.