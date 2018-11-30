Civil Rights and Derry 1918 focus on December events

Significant moments in local history will be the focus of two events taking place this month in Derry.

The Derry City and Strabane District Council Key Commemoration Programme explores historic events and is led by the local authority in conjunction with the Nerve Centre., with a particular focus on the First World War and the 50th anniversary of the birth of the Civil Rights movement and the beginning of the Troubles.

The first of the events takes place in the Nerve Visual Gallery, Ebrington, on Thursday next, December 6, with a special tour and creative workshop around the ‘Speeches, Strikes and Struggles: Curating Conflict exhibition’.

The exhibition brings together three collections of artefacts - the Bridget Bond Collection, the Gerry Lynch Collection and the newly acquired Peter Moloney Collection. The archive features original pieces of memorabilia from the time and documents the stories of local people whose lives were touched by the events.

Niall Kerr from the Nerve Centre said the workshop would explore how campaigners used different forms of media to convey the key messages of the Civil Rights movement. “The workshop will allow participants to see how graphics and designs were used throughout the Civil Rights movement and the Troubles to convey different messages,” he explained.

“Participants will use digital imaging software to produce their own campaign poster for the modern day, inspired by colours, designs and styles of the time, and will also create their own badge designs.”

The Speeches, Strikes and Struggles exhibition can be viewed free of charge in the Nerve Visual Gallery, Ebrington until Friday, December 23, 2018. Opening hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 11am – 5pm and Sundays, 1pm – 6pm.

On December 12 at 6.30pm the Tower Museum will take history buffs on a tour of the Making History 1918 exhibition followed by a special workshop. The exhibition shines a light on that significant year in Irish history through the artefacts, stories and recordings of those who were directly involved in the historical events of that year, including the Representation of the People Act, The Armistice and the Spanish Influenza.

Participants will learn how to script, record and edit their own historical podcasts inspired by the events of 100 years ago, taking on the roles of people included in the exhibition.

The #MakingHistory 1918 Exhibition at the Museum can be viewed free of charge until March 2019.

Both events this month are free and open to everyone. To book a place contact: tower@derrystrabane.com. Please note there are limited spaces for these workshops.