Civil rights vet hosts Creggan book-signing

Civil rights veteran Eamonn Melaugh returned to his Creggan roots today to sign copies of his reissued book, “Derry’s Troubled Years”.

The photographer first published his eyewitness journal of the Troubles in 2005 and has now launched an updated version to mark the 50th anniversary of the ascendance of the civil rights movement in Derry. Guildhall Press Executive Editor Garbhan Downey, who wrote the introduction to the 2018 edition, described Melaugh as “much more than” a first-class photojournalist.

“He is an activist and organiser, a lifelong protestor against inequity and inequality while always remaining a catalyst for positive change. As such, his archive is deeply personal and meaningful.”

Copies of ‘Derry’s Troubled Years’ will be in local bookshops this weekend.