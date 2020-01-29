Clampdown on illegal taxis in Derry

Police in Derry have booked several drivers in a clampdown of illegal taxis and the owners of illegal modified vehicles.

The PSNI at Strand Road said several penalty notices were served in an operation in Derry.

"This weekend your City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted a joint operation with our colleagues in traffic enforcement targeting illegal taxis and vehicles with illegal modifications.

"Eight vehicles were served with either a prohibition notice or issued penalty points and a fine.

"When you pay for a taxi you have the right to expect it is fully road legal and has all the required documentation. Thankfully most of the hard working drivers in the city are compliant but we will continue to target those who think they can flout the law," said police.