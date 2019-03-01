Claudy resurfacing works ‘will greatly improve’ carriageway

A £140,000 road improvement scheme has commenced on the Glenshane Road, Claudy.

A section of road from Letterlougher Road to Claggan Road will be resurfaced, which the Department of Infrastructure has said will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of the carriageway.

To facilitate the work, lane closures will be in operation through until March 9.

A full road closure will be required to facilitate the laying of final asphalt surface, however, the public will be advised of dates and times of closure in advance.

Work has been planned to minimise any disruption to the public, however, road users should expect some delays and additional time should be allowed.

Completion of the work by March 23 is subject to favourable weather conditions and the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

For more information on this and other schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com