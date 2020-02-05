Clean-up will prevent surface flooding and make paths safer: Mary Durkan

The decision by the Department of Infrastructure to clear gullies in Coshquin will help prevent surface water flooding in the settlement.

SDLP councillor Mary Durkan said the maintenance work in the Benview Estate was very welcome.

The councillor for the Foyleside District Electoral Area (DEA) commented: “A number of concerned residents within the Benview Estate, Coshquin, had raised the issue of blocked gullies and general overgrowth along the laneways.

“As a result the laneway and surrounding pathways were subjected to flooding during recent periods of heavy rainfall.”

Colr. Durkan said this was occasionally making some of the pavements in the estate unsafe for walking.

“This caused a build-up of mud and debris in the area making the footpaths treacherous.

“I am pleased that DfI Roads have now agreed to complete maintenance works to unblock the drainage and for a general clean-up of the area,” said the SDLP representative.