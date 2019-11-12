Climate education ‘is a moral imperative’

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MLA has called for the Italian Government’s plans to place climate change at the heart of education to be replicated here.

The Foyle Westminster candidate said that the scale of the global climate crisis should be recognised by teaching the next generation how to live better than the last one.

He said: “Addressing rising global temperatures is no niche political or activist issue. It is a worldwide challenge that will evolve into a global humanitarian crisis if we do not take bold, direct action in this moment. We will be left to explain to our children why we created millions of climate refugees fleeing flood, famine and drought when the scientific evidence was staring us in the face.

“Global challenges require robust local solutions. We cannot make the case for a clean, green industrial revolution in those countries with carbon intensive industries if we refuse to take action ourselves. That’s why we should replicate the action taken by the Italian government this week and prepare for a fundamental shift in our schools to create a new environment-aware generation. We cannot force our children and their children to pay the price for our casual disregard for the body of science which says we are destroying our climate.”

Mr Eastwood advocated taking the opportunity to become a world leader in renewable technology and climate rehabilitation, and said addressing these issues will be a key part of othe SDLP’s agenda “at Westminster and at home”.