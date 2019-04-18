Climate of fear in border areas after ATM robberies

The recent spate of ATM robberies across Ulster has created a climate of fear in rural communities along the border.

That’s according to Sinn Féin Ballyarnett Councillor Sandra Duffy, who has said cross-border policing efforts, supported by local communities and the construction industry, must be focussed on stamping out the gangs responsible.

Colr. Duffy said: “There is a fear in places like Culmore and the neighbouring village of Muff and around the border community the potential impact all this will lead to.

“There are also fears among local communities that an innocent person could get caught up in one of these attacks and be injured or killed in the fallout. The criminals involved in these attacks are clearly operating on a cross-border basis. The response therefore must also involve a cross-border policing effort, supported by local communities and the construction industry, in order to stamp out these callous opportunists.”