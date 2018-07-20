Clipper generating global connections

Derry’s Chamber of Commerce President Jennifer McKeever has hailed the city’s involvement in the Clipper Round the World Race as a fantastic opportunity to generate global connections.

She said: “Our involvement in the city with Clipper is about global connections.

Large crowds visited the Foyle Maritime Festive on Saturday last.

“Clipper gives us a fantastic opportunity to reach out across the globe to businesses, investors and potential visitors.

“Our message is that this is very much a city and region ready and open for business.

“We are actively looking for new connections to do business with and new ways to do business.

“Making connections is at the heart of what we do at the Chamber. We want our member companies to find new customers and suppliers, and to make interesting new connections that they can learn and grow from.”

Ms McKeever said that, despite recently intensified “geo-political challenges”, local businesses were not “wringing their hands while waiting for the whole post-Brexit jigsaw to fit into place”.

“They are seeking new markets and new customers,” she said.

“They are creating new processes and products to ensure they continue to compete and succeed in a global environment.

“They continue to grow their businesses and continue to be industry leaders and role models,” she added.

Ms McKeever also paid tribute to Clipper Round the World Race founder, Sir Robin Knox-Johnson - the first person to sail non-stop and single-handed around the globe.

“We are grateful to Sir Robin for starting the journey that we, in Derry/Londonderry, are now a proud part of.”

Earlier this week, a Clipper Connect Business Series event was jointly hosted by the local Chamber of Commerce and Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Crowds on Derry Quay.