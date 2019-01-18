Co. Derry man dies after he is electrocuted while fitting a new light

A Co. Derry man has died after he was electrocuted while fitting a new light on Friday morning.

The man has been named locally as Ian Patterson from Articlave near Castlerock, Co. Derry.

The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance was dispatched to the scene of the incident on Friday morning.

"We received a 999 emergency call at 11.05am on Friday January 18, 2019. The caller reported that a patient had collapsed following electrocution," said a Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson.

"The incident occurred in Articlave. One Accident & Emergency Ambulance was dispatched to the scene immediately and the Air Ambulance Helimed23 also attended shortly after.”

The P.S.N.I. confirmed they had attended the scene of a reported sudden death of a man in Articlave and that they are not treating the death as suspicious.

DUP MLA for East Derry, Maurice Bradley, described Mr. Patterson as a "popular businessman" and said his thoughts were with Mr. Patterson's family.

"I would extend my deepest sympathy to Ian’s immediate family and extended family circle and also the tight-knit community of Articlave where he resided.

"Ian was a popular businessman who in recent years had supplied quality trophies to the Coleraine and District League of which I am a member," added Mr. Bradley.