Cockhill Celtic get €101k from UEFA natural disaster fund

Cockhill Celtic, whose grounds were severely damaged during the disastrous floods of August last year, have received €101,000 from a special UEFA fund to help grassroots clubs cope with natural disasters.

The Chief Executive of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) John Delaney said he was pleased the assistance was being provided to the club to cover repairs to the disaster-hit Charlie O’Donnell Sports Ground in Buncrana, describing Cockhill Celtic as a cornerstone of the local community in the town.

When during the August 2017 floods the ground suffered major damage the FAI committed to helping with immediate repairs. Now it’s emerged that on top of financial and facility support from the FAI the club is to receive a grant from UEFA to the tune of €101k.

Cork City are also to receive a grant to help cover the repair bill for damage caused to Turner’s Cross during Storm Ophelia last October.

Mr. Delaney said: “One of the best examples of how grassroots football makes a real difference in communities around the country is how the people react when natural disasters hit clubs hard. The FAI works closely to assist clubs on every level and we reacted quickly to help the Munster FA once storm damage wreaked havoc at Turner’s Cross and the same when flooding affected Cockhill Celtic.

“I would like to thank UEFA’s Football and Social Responsibility Committee, and administration, in particular, chairman Peter Gillieron for their support with Natural Disaster Grants that will make a big difference.”

Peter Gillieron, Chairman of UEFA’s Football and Social Responsibility Committee, said: “UEFA, through the Football and Social Responsibility Committee, are delighted to assist the FAI in helping clubs recently affected by natural disasters.

“UEFA makes a yearly budget of €500,000 available to help rebuild football infrastructure when hit by natural disasters. It is essential to continually help grassroots clubs.”