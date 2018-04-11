‘Coffee for Gertie’ fundraiser

Two Derry sisters who lost their aunt to cancer seven months ago are to hold a special coffee morning in her memory.

Shannon Healy and Rosaleen Doherty will host the ‘Coffee for Gertie’ charity fundraiser on April 14 at the Aras Colmcille Centre in the grounds of the Long Tower Church.

All the money raised at the event will be donated to the ‘Relay for Life’ event in Derry on the weekend of June 23 and 24.

Shannon will be representing Team Star Running Club at the event and Rosaleen is joining Team Fox.

Dozens of teams will take to the track in St. Columb’s Park for the 24 hours fundraising event which will fundraise for life-saving cancer research.

Rosaleen explained: “Our Aunt Gertie Logue passed away on September 24, 2017, after a long battle with cancer.

Shannon and I wanted to do something to remember her as she was such a special person in our family.

Gertie loved nothing better than going into town and having coffee with her husband, Seamus, or her friends, so we thought that having a coffee morning would be the perfect way to remember her.”

The ‘Coffee for Gertie’ coffee morning takes place on April 14 at Aras Colmcille (Wee Nuns) in the grounds of Long Tower Church from 11am-2 pm. There will be live music, fresh coffee and tea, cake and treats. Everyone welcome.

To donate, telephone: 07985591302.