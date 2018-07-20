Colly Kelly to step down from Council

Sinn Féin councillor Colly Kelly is to step down from Derry City and Strabane District Council, the ‘Journal’ can reveal.

Colr. Kelly will leave his role as an elected representative for the Moor ward to take up a new role within Sinn Féin.

Announcing the move, the chairperson of Sinn Féin in Derry, Charles Lamberton said: “I can confirm that Colly Kelly will be stepping down from Derry City Council and Strabane District Council, within an agreed timeframe, for family reasons.

“He will be taking up a new role within the party locally.

“We would like to thank him for his years of service.”

The Sinn Féin chairperson said the party was currently beginning the process of choosing who will replace Colr. Kelly on Derry City & Strabane District Council.

“An internal party selection process is now underway and, once that is complete, we will announce our replacement for co-option onto the Council,” Mr Lamberton said.

Speaking to the Journal, Colr. Kelly said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time on council for the last eight years and being able to help hundreds of people across the city, especially in the field of housing.

“I am very proud that, in 2011, I got unanimous backing for a motion calling for the introduction of the life-saving defibrillators machines at Council facilities and for staff to be trained in their use.

“Most recently I have been campaigning for an Irish Passport office in north with the option of it being located in Derry and that is something the party will continue to campaign on.

“I wish my replacement on council all the best and I will continue to work within the Martin McGuinness Cumann in the time ahead.”

Councillor Kelly was co-opted by Sinn Féin to replace Peter Anderson on the then Derry City Council in 2010. The following year, he was successfully elected onto the Council in the local government elections, and was re-elected onto the new Derry City and Strabane District Council in 2014.

In the new Council, he has served on committees including the Environment and Regeneration Committee and Governance and Strategic Planning Committee, as well as representing the Council on various outside bodies.