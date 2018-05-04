Colr. Cusack ‘disgusted’ at laneway dumping

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack has expressed ‘disgust and dismay’ at more ‘blatant dumping’ in Barry Street laneway, just a day after a Council clean up.

Colr. Cusack said: “I despair for those responsible residents who day and daily have to deal with this disgusting and inconsiderate activity in their neighbourhoods.

“This laneway was only cleared on Monday and within 24 hours the area was targeted again with those who have no thought or care for anyone.”

She added: “As has been constantly documented, the cleaning of these laneways is not the councils or ratepayers responsibility. The SDLP has been consistent in highlighting, reporting and leafleting areas targeted to inform residents of what they can do to try to combat this. I cannot understand the mentality of those selfish individuals who treat our streets as open bins and urge anyone with information to contact Council Enforcement who can take steps to try identify the culprits.’