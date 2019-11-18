Colum Eastwood condemns banners targeting John Finucane and Claire Hanna

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has said banners targeting John Finucane and Claire Hanna in Belfast have been designed to cause "hate and division".

He said those responsible were "using and retraumatising victims".

He said: “The banners that have been erected in Belfast targeting John Finucane and Claire Hanna seeking to sow hatred and division are disgusting."

The SDLP leader described the billboards and banners as a worrying attempt to 'balkanise' politics.

“It’s not that long ago that an MP was murdered in the street as a result of the toxic atmosphere that has surrounded political debate. It is the duty of everyone involved in public life to remove the poison from our politics.

"Those responsible for these banners, and those defending them from behind a computer screen, are attempting to divide our communities further. They want to balkanise and control us. They cannot be allowed to win," he said.