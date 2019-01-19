Colum Eastwood says bombers acting in opposition to the will of Derry

The SDLP leader Colum Easwood has said the people of Derry are resolutely opposed to the actions of those who exploded a bomb outside the Bishop Street courthouse on Saturday evening.

Mr. Eastwood said he had a clear message for those responsible: 'Stop it now".

Bomb.

"The people who planted this bomb represent no-one.

"Their actions are wrong and pointless. They profess to be fighting for Ireland against the British state.

"What they fail to understand is that they stand in opposition to the Irish people. That is a battle that they can never win," said the Doyle MLA.