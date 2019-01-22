Community led local tourism providers sought by council

Information sessions for community-led tourism providers will be held in the Guildhall tomorrow (Wednesday).

Two formal information sessions will take place at 10.30am and 6.00pm.

For tourism providers unable to attend the formal sessions, one-to-one informal sessions will also be provided on the day between 10:30am and 6.00pm.

The sessions will provide details of a new development course – ‘Community-led tourism in societies affected by conflict’ – which will be run in collaboration with Ulster University and Urban Villages.

Linzi Simpson, the council’s Peace Tourism Project Officer said: “This development programme aims to help the project to pilot a ‘Peace Tourism’ experience suited to local, national and international visitor demand. Among the objectives of the project is allowing the local council area to position itself as a place for community, local, regional and international field trips and residential and training/awareness experiences for the benefit of dialogue and peacebuilding.

“It also aims to provide a platform to tell the sity and district’s story in a similar manner to other historic destinations across the world where it has become an integral part of their tourism offering.”

The project is part of the Shared Spaces and Services priority area of the PEACE IV Programme funded by SEUPB. It is also a highlight of Council’s Tourism Strategy 2018-2025 which aims to enhance the area’s existing profile as an exciting visitor destination and is open to all stakeholders in the tourism industry locally.

“Our information sessions in the Guildhall will therefore be aimed at local community-led tourism providers – as we intend to tailor / shape our programme to meet the needs of the various organisations, individuals or venues who wish to become involved.

Anyone seeking information about the sessions; the project, or would like their organisation to become involved, please contact Linzi.simpson@derrystrabane.com or telephone 028 71 253 253 Ext 6933.”