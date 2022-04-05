Community rallies around family who ‘lost everything’ in Newtowncunningham house fire

Councillor Canning thanked the emergency services for their response.

An older father and his son ‘lost everything’ in their home at Colehill, which was completely engulfed in flames during the blaze that occured after 1pm yesterday.

Donegal County Council Paul Canning, who lives in the area, set up a Go Fund Me page on Monday night to help get the Tinney family ‘back on their feet.’

He said while the family is covered by house insurance, this can take a while to come through and they currently ‘only have the clothes on their back.’

As of Tuesday evening, the fundraiser has almost reached 5000 euro.

Colr Canning said the fire ‘took over’ in a couple of minutes and thankfully the father and son, who is understood to be in his 30s, escaped uninjured. They are currently staying with family members.

Colr Canning praised the response and work of the emergency services.

He added how the family is very well known in the area and the community has rallied around them in their time of need.

“They were all born and reared here and everyone would know them. It’s heartbreaking to see their home destroyed like that. While they have house insurance that can take months to come through and doesn’t cover the loss of their sentimental items. They need the simple stuff at the minute - things like clothes and other bits and pieces and that’s why the fundraiser was set up.”