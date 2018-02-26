Community wardens withdraw from area after stoning

Community wardens were shaken when their vehicle was stoned in Galliagh on Sunday evening, according to local councillor, Sandra Duffy.

The Sinn Féin Ballyarnett representative condemned the attack on the Council Community Wardens in Galliagh Park on Sunday night.

She said: "Residents I have spoken to are rightly outraged after an attack on the Community Wardens in the Galliagh Park area. The workers were shaken up by this attack and had to be withdrawn from the area.Their van was stoned and damaged in the incident.

"The wardens are out late at night dealing with all sort of incidents across our city and are a lifeline for many people in their hour of need.



"I would appeal for these attacks on vital services to stop and if anyone has information on those responsible to contact the police"