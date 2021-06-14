Company launches scented candle to celebrate the ‘Twelfth’

The candle, called the ‘Smell of the Twelfth’, has been launched by NI Parcels and they are offering mini wooden pallets with each candle.

The company say they’ve launched the candle amid concerns regarding social distancing on the night of July 11, when large crowds traditionally gather to celebrate the event.

They hope that those concerned about the pandemic, but still wanting to mark the occasion will choose to celebrate with the candle at home.

NI Parcels say they are expecting to see orders from around the world for the candle, which has been hand made in Belfast.

A spokesman for NI Parcels said: “At NI Parcels we serve all communities in Northern Ireland and we celebrate diversity.

“The celebrations around the 12th July are important to many people, but understandably many are concerned about the pandemic this year.

“That’s why we have developed our ‘Smell of the Twelfth’ candle so that anyone can light up at home this year and celebrate the Twelfth without having to leave the safety of their own home.

“We’re including a mini wooden pallet with each candle as these are so key to the event and we thought it would make a home celebration that little bit more authentic.”