Concern Turkey-Syria earthquake appeal raises over £25,000 with lady from Brandywell handing over £500

Collections were organised by Concern volunteers at the Millennium Forum in Derry and at Asda in Strabane.

There was also a steady flow of donations to the Concern Bookshop in Ferryquay Street. Together they have so far raised in excess of £25,000.

Concern Volunteer Cora Morrison collected donations outside the Millennium Forum: “These are hard times for many people with pressure on many families to meet their basic needs but I was amazed at the generosity of local people.

Cara Morrison and Pat McNabb

"We did our stint outside the forum for two hours and raised over £2500. We were about to complete our session when a lady from the Brandywell donated £500.

“Concern’s appeal is linked to the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC), which is a temporary response to massive disasters.

"The major charities, Oxfam, Save the Children and others, pool their resources and expertise to respond to a major disaster. The money raised in Derry will be supplemented by the government.

"Supplies of basic necessities: food, fresh water, temporary shelters and medical supplies can then be transported to where they are most needed.”

Ms. Morrison pointed to the monumental death toll which now exceeds 50,000 people and the dreadful plight of those left without homes, shelter and sanitation.

“Survivors are enduring appalling winter conditions without the basic necessities. They also have to endure the trauma of bereavement and caring for people severely injured in the quake. There are reports of a series of aftershocks which have petrified the already shattered population.”

Concern Worldwide works in 29 countries around the world and already had presence in the region. They have been working in Turkey, Lebanon and Syria supporting refugees from the war Syria. Expertise developed with this work is invaluable in helping with the current crisis.