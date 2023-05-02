William Warby was last seen in the Waterside area of the city last night (Monday) in his home address.

Police said however that he has left at some stage throughout the night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “William is believed to be wearing a black jacket with distinctive yellow and white sleeves (pictured).

Missing 16 year old William Warby.

"If you have seen William, or anyone matching his description since last night, please contact 101 quoting serial 266 of 02/04/23.”