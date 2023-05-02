Concerns for missing 16-year-old boy in Derry
Police have said thery are becoming increasingly concerned for a missing 16 year old boy.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 2nd May 2023, 09:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 09:31 BST
William Warby was last seen in the Waterside area of the city last night (Monday) in his home address.
Police said however that he has left at some stage throughout the night.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “William is believed to be wearing a black jacket with distinctive yellow and white sleeves (pictured).
"If you have seen William, or anyone matching his description since last night, please contact 101 quoting serial 266 of 02/04/23.”