Concerns growing over missing Derry teenager

Police in Derry have said they are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of teenager Caoimhin Cassidy.

Caoimhin (18) was last seen on Great James Street in the city centre on Friday, May 30, at approximately 4.30pm.

Issuing a description of the young man, a PSNI spokesman said: “He was wearing a full black Adidas tracksuit, with white stripes on the sleeves and legs, he was also wearing a Calvin Klein baseball cap.”

If anyone has any information they are asked to please call 101 quoting 2135 of 2/6/19.