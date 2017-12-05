Concerns over Claudy Christmas lights

A Claudy man has claimed only one half of the village’s centre will be illuminated with Christmas lights ahead of the switch on last night.

The man said he has complained to the council over the last three years that there needed to be more lights.

The man contacted the Journal on Friday, ahead of the lights being switched on in the town last night.

“This is going on this years out here,” he claimed, adding: “I think it’s a disgrace. Claudy gets the left-overs.

“Eglinton, Drumahoe, Ballykelly all get proper lighting, and I was in the town in Derry watching the switch on and I must give them credit, the lights were out of this world and the town is looking really, really well.

“I just can’t understand why the bottom half the town here is not done up.”

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed that it erected the Christmas lights in Claudy village.

The spokesperson said that the scheme in place is the same layout as previous years with some additional service improvements.

He added yesterday: “While there is no official switch-on ceremony, the lights will be on from tonight, Monday December 4.”