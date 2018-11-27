Concerns over defective front doors

Over 400 homes in Creggan could be affected by defective front doors, it has been claimed.

Sinn Féin Creggan representative, Tina Burke, has raised serious concerns that a major repair scheme may be needed to carry out repairs in recently constructed housing developments in and around the Ballymagowan area.

Ms. Burke said the issues came to light following consultation with residents.

She said: “I and other Sinn Féin activists carried out an engagement with residents in the area regarding issues that Apex properties are having with the external doors.

“Since that engagement, myself and Colr. Kevin Campbell have met with the local patch manager regarding the issue.

“At that meeting we were made aware that there are approximately 400 properties across the estate affected by these defective doors. As I’m sure you will agree this is extremely worrying. I will be meeting with Apex Director of Property Services next week to press him for a solution to this problem.

“It is not good enough for people in Creggan, especially elderly and/or vulnerable residents to have to go through yet another winter with this issue.

“We all know how difficult some people find it to heat their homes in the current economic climate and this defect will waste a lot of hard earned money spent on heating and I will be raising this point with Apex officials when I meet them.

“Following this meeting, I will update residents further.”

A spokesperson for Apex said: “Apex has had a difficulty with the slight distortion of some external doors in Ballymagowan which have since been replaced. We are continuing to monitor the situation.”