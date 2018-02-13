Connecting Communities launching new projects in Derry

A new programme of Connecting Communities activities across the Bogside, Brandywell, Bishop Street and Creggan areas is to get under way this week.

The cross-community project will kick of with the LOVE Project and Culture Club.

Schoolchildren from Fountain PS Choir performing at Bishop Street Community Centre as part of the Peace IV Connecting Communities launch.

Culture Club begins this Friday, February 16, in Bishop Street Community Centre and is aimed at young people aged 11 to 17.

Participants will get to learn about other world cultures and sample the food, the dress, language, religion and customs of each featured country. On the night those gathered will also celebrate Chinese New Year with the local Chinese community providing cultural activities including dumpling tasting, a Chinese costume show, traditional Chinese games and chopstick competition, and Chinese song and dance.

The LOVE Project (Learning Opportunities Volunteer Engagement Project) meanwhile is an education, training, health and well-being programme for those looking to increase skills and become a volunteer.

The first session will take place at the Old Fire Station in the Fountain from 11am to 1pm from Tuesday February 20.

Connecting Communities is funded through the EU PEACE IV and Derry City and Strabane District Council. Other projects planned include the FUN Programme - Families Uniting Neighbourhoods, with family trips that are educational, fun and active. There will also be Different Tongues, which involves developing knowledge and understanding of some of the languages that are spoken locally and learning about different cultural communities that live in the local area. There are also weekly craft classes, with the handmade crafts then being showcased at the Winter Market and Spring Festival.

A spokesperson said: “Through the PEACE IV Connecting Communities Programme we hope that the activities will engage people from all backgrounds so that they may become more aware of the different cultures within our community and promote diversity and participation.”

Programmes will take place in various venues across the Triax area. Information will be issued via Facebook and Twitter and to register contact 02871261916.