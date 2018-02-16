Conor McGinty’s first self-penned single climbing global charts

Derry singer Conor McGinty has spoken of his delight after his new self-penned single ‘Life’ reached the top five in the iTunes world music charts within days of its release.

Conor turned his hand to song writing five months ago, just before he became a father for the first time to baby Dáire in November.

He saw his profile grow across the UK and Ireland after he surpassed thousands of hopefuls to make it to the six chair challenge on the X Factor back in 2016.

He said that the 18 months since have been grounding. “It’s been challenging to be honest, almost going back to basics really, back to my hotel/ bar work. But it’s been great in a way too that I have my own freedom in what I want to be doing, so I’ve been working on an album and writing a lot.”

Conor’s new song ‘Life’ has just been released and it is a very strong songwriting debut, with Conor confirming there will be more self-penned songs on his new album, which is due for release this Spring.

Conor said: “The writing has been a new thing for me. I think the pride that you feel when the song is finished and you realise it’s yours, your own words etc, there is a lot more excitement!

Describing the inspiration behind the single, Conor adds: “I think it came from a few different places, but it was a mix really of the relationship I have with my fiancée, Aisling and then my son being born.

“It’s a love song basically, but there’s element through the song touching on loss ... for me that was my Granny [Madeline] passing away last October and that is where that part of the song has come from. But in terms of the loss element in the song I think people will read into it more of a fella losing his partner in old age.”

Conor paid tribute to local man Eamonn Karran, who has produced the single and does all Conor’s recording. “He’s a top class piano player only man I use,” Conor said.

Conor said he was “delighted” that the song was doing so well on the iTune charts.

And singing and songwriting aside, Conor said he is loving being a father. “Your whole world changes when you have a little person who depends on you. But it’s the best feeling ever, and it motivates me more to do well for myself, him and Aisling.”

The single Life is now available at all the usual outlets, iTunes, Amazon, Spotify etc and on Conor’s Facebook page, ConorMcGintyMusic.

Conor is planning a gig soon for the album launch but in the meantime you can catch him at The City Hotel tonight from 5.30pm till 7.30pm, and tomorrow (Sat.), 10pm till late.