'Considerable damage' caused to torched lorry

'Considerable damage' was caused to a lorry torched on the outskirts of Derry early on Thursday, policy have confirmed.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the parked lorry was set on fire on the Skeogh Road.

Police received a report that the lorry, which was being used for advertising, was set on fire sometime between 2.30 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Considerable damage was caused to the lorry as a result.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that may assist with the investigation to contact police in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 110 22/02/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.