‘Constructive’ meeting over damp in homes

Sinn Féin Foyle MP Elisha McCallion has described a meeting with Housing Executive officials and Brandywell residents to discuss repairs to their homes as ‘constructive’.

The meeting was hosted by Mrs McCallion after it emerged that the Bluebell Hill Gardens scheme to remedy serious issues with damp, which was due to begin in October this year, was to be delayed.

Mrs McCallion said: “We have been given assurances that this scheme should go ahead in February 2018.

“This is welcome news for the residents affected and I have asked the Housing Executive to fast-track the installation of new kitchens and bathrooms for these dwellings, which are long overdue.

“The Housing Executive is confident that this is possible and have agreed to reconvene with residents in the New Year with a definitive timescale of when these works would be carried out.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue, who has been campaigning on behalf of the residents to have the works completed, said: “I have been working on this issue now for several years and hopefully we will now see this program delivered without any further delays. The additional work including the bathroom and kitchen upgrades alongside a full review of the electrical wiring in these houses is welcome news.

“The Housing Executive are now also exploring the possibility of installing gas in the area in the near future,” she added.

Mrs McCallion meanwhile added: “We must now ensure that there is no further delay in the delivery of these much needed works and I am hopeful that at this time next year the residents of Bluebell will be living in the standard of homes that they deserve”