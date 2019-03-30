Consultation on A5 marks fresh progress as DfI aims for ‘19 start

The Department of Infrastructure (DfI) this week published an Addendum to the A5 Environmental Statement for consultation.

Updated draft reports of information to inform an appropriate assessment on a number of environmentally sensitive sites in the vicinity of the proposed new road have also been released.

Following completion of the consultation, which runs for six weeks until Friday, May 17, 2019, DfI will consider representations made on the content of the addendum.

It’s hoped works on Phase 1a of the road could start in late 2019. The public can submit their views by letter or email. All details are available at www.a5wtc.com. The new information can also be viewed at the Council offices in Derry and in Strabane.

The move marks fresh progress after the set-back of a legal challenge brought by the Alternative A5 Alliance in December 2017, which has resulted in lands that had been vested for the road being returned to their original owners.