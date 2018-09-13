Controlled explosion on World War II device found in Lough Foyle

Royal Navy clearance divers have made safe a World War II device found in Lough Foyle this week.

A controlled explosion was carried out under the water near the Campsie area on the outskirts of Derry’s Waterside on Wednesday.

The U-Boats surrendered on the Foyle.

Local companies were given forewarning of the operation, details of which only emerged after the operation had ended on Wednesday night.

Lough Foyle was a major base for the Allies during World War II, and was the scene of the surrender of several German U-boats at the tail end of the war.

There are currently plans to open a Maritime Museum on the Ebrington site in the city to mark the role Derry played in the Battle of the Atlantic and other significant events throughout history connected to River Foyle and Lough Foyle.