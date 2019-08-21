Conversation on Irish constitution and reunification to be held in Derry tomorrow

A conversation on the future constitution of Ireland and potential reunification will take place in Derry tomorrow evening (Thursday).

The ‘Constitutional Conversation’ will be the third such event, following successful events in Belfast and Dublin and will be held at The Playhouse in Derry from 7pm.

Professor Colin Harvey.

Colin Harvey, professor of human rights law at Queen’s University Belfast, is one of the organisers and speakers.

He is calling for a national conversation on the future of Ireland, north and south in the context of Brexit and new calls for Irish reunification.

Professor Harvey says: “It is time to plan and prepare for giving people on this island a say on the constitutional future. There is a mechanism to allow us to determine our own fate in the face of a British government that is walking further away from the values that underpin the Good Friday Agreement.

“Those calling for a people’s vote in the UK must accept that if their preferred outcome does not prevail then there is a logical next step. All those noting the consequences of a no-deal Brexit for this island are the voices of reason and constitutional responsibility.

“It is time for people who care about the well-being of everyone on this island to seize the moment and map out a better way forward for our island for the sake of future generations. The constitutional moment for this generation is upon us. We must not turn away.

“Growing belligerence from the British government has created a radically new context that demands fresh thinking. It would be irresponsible not to talk about the prospect of Irish unity as a means of recovering Northern Ireland’s place within the European Union.”

Over a hundred people have already booked places and those wishing to attend are asked to book online via Eventbrite.

The ‘Constitutional Conversation’ takes place on Thursday, August 22 at 7pm at the Playhouse Theatre, Derry.

Speakers are Professor Colin Harvey, Eilish Rooney, Paddy Kelly, John Gormley and Mark Bassett as convenors of the conversations, plus former Ulster Unionist Party officer Terry Wright.

It will be chaired by Paul Gosling, author of ‘A New Ireland’.