Conversational Irish and Spanish groups

Irish and Spanish conversational groups in the Central Library are proving to be a great success.

The Spanish group meets on Tuesdays at 1pm and the Irish Group meets on Fridays, also at 1pm.

Everyone is welcome to attend, from native speakers to beginners and newcomers are most welcome.

This is an opportunity to practise your language in an informal setting and to make new friends with people who have similar interests, and it can also help ensure that holidays in Gaeltacht areas or in Spain are much more enjoyable.

There is no charge and light refreshments are provided.