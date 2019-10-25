Cooper welcomes reopening of Ringfort play park

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has welcomed confirmation that the playpark on the Ringfort Road in Hazelbank has reopened.

The reopening follows a major repair programme carried out by Derry City & Strabane District Council to ensure the park met health and safety standards.

Colr. Cooper said that the works would restore much needed recreational facilities for the children of local residents.

He said: “I have been liaising with the Council for a number of months since the park was closed to ensure that repairs would be carried out as soon as possible to ensure its reopening.

“The work has included the replacing of fittings to several pieces of equipment which had been vandalised and other essential works.

“I would like to thank the Council for completing the works and hope that the park remains in good condition going forward to allow the children of local residents to fully avail of the facilities,” he added.