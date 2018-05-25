Corbyn in Derry: Anley dispatches opposition leader back to London with strong Brexit border message

The chair of Foyle Port, Bonnie Anley, has today urged the British Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, to go back to London and impress upon the government and his own party the critical importance of delivering a swift and positive remedy to the Brexit border conundrum.

She said: “We welcome the visit to the city by Jeremy Corbyn and his engagement with the Chamber and stakeholders in the area.

“It is vital that many of the senior politicians involved in the Brexit debate come to experience and see the day-to-day business realities that we are faced with, and how any future arrangements might impact upon us.

“Despite the impending negotiation deadlines, we - like many businesses here - feel there is still a lack of clarity in the key areas of trade, travel and customs. As a key driver of the north west economy, we are keen that the post-Brexit arrangements are firmed up as soon as possible.

“We encourage Mr. Corbyn on his return to London to impress upon the Government and his own party colleagues that it is imperative a swift and positive remedy is found to the problems any sort of hard border would impose.”