Cordons remain in place at 'potentially unsafe' arson destroyed Derry nightclub

A section of the Strand Road remains closed in Derry city centre this morning due to the potential instability of the Envy nightclub building which was destroyed by fire in a suspected arson attack on Thursday.

Cordons remain in place between Asylum Road and the North West Regional College, which is open as normal.

The Department of Infrastructure (DfI) stated: "A section of the A2 Strand Road in Derry remains closed following a fire at business premises on Thursday evening that has left a building in a potentially unsafe condition.

"Strand Road is closed from Lawrence Hill to Asylum Road until further notice."