Coronavirus NI: suspected case of deadly coronavirus in baby boy at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry

A mother and a young child presented with symptoms consistent with the deadly coronavirus at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry on Thursday.

It is believed the mother and her baby boy recently returned to the city after visiting Hong Kong.

Tests are being carried out to determine if the mother and her child have been infected with coronavirus while visiting Hong Kong recently.

Altnagelvin Hospital followed an emergency protocol after the mother and young child presented with symptoms consistent with the deadly virus on Thursday.

At 1.00pm on Friday, neither the mother nor the infant had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the Western Health and Social Care Trust said all services at the hospital were functioning as normal.

"Currently no cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in Northern Ireland.

"You should not be concerned.

"The UK Chief Medical Officers have assessed that the risk to the public is moderate.

"All our hospital services continue to operate as normal.

A statement released by the Public Health Agency NI read:

“The Public Health Agency is continuing to work with partners across the UK including Public Health England and our local Health Trusts on this issue.

“As part of this, the health service here is monitoring for any potential cases of novel Coronavirus.

“A helpline has been established for anyone in Northern Ireland who has travelled to China, Thailand, Japan, Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and Macau in the past 14 days.

“The helpline number is 0300 200 7885.

“We are not providing a running commentary on numbers of suspected cases in Northern Ireland.

“We will not be commenting on numbers of people being screened, and we cannot comment on any individual cases.

The Department of Health and Social Care will publish UK-wide updates at 2pm on www.gov.uk/coronavirus every day until further notice.

“This is an evolving situation and we will provide updates and further guidance as required.”

At the time of publishing, there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

For more information on this see www.gov.uk/coronavirus