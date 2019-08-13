Coshquin play park moves a step closer

Derry City and Strabane District Council has applied for permission to build a new play park in Coshquin.

The submission of the application follows a community consultation event that was held in the small urban settlement earlier this year.

The fact that concrete plans have now been forwarded for a long-awaited facility adjacent to the Little Acorns Pre-School and opposite the Cosh Bar will be welcome news for residents of the hamlet on the city’s northern outskirts.

The application is for a new play park complete with railings, fence enclosure, gates, play equipment and safety surfacing.

If given the green light it will be built on a triangular patch of green space at the Buncrana Road end of the Benview Road. The park will be equipped with seats, bins, cycle stands, new footpaths and upgraded vehicular access provision. Trees and shrubs will be planted, there will be some grass works, and signage will also be erected at the proposed park.

Technical specifications show children will be able to play on timber cradle swings, team swings, spring horses, slides, roundabouts, climbing frames and air gliders.

A timber shelter and meeting house with a tyre seating circle will provide shelter from the rain, according to the specifications. The proposal has been lodged by DC&SDC after a community engagement event in the estate in March. Coshquin, while long a small community close to the Donegal border, is an area that is expected to rapidly expand in the near future. For example, the H2 lands at Coshquin are zoned for up to 3,500 houses.

Speaking earlier this year DC&SDC Play Development Officer Helen Turton said: “As a Council, we understand the importance of outdoor play for children and we have invested a lot in play parks and facilities throughout our District over the last few years.

“We hope that this initiative in Coshquin will enhance our play offering further.”