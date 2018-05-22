Cost of children’s graves subject to council motion

Burial fees may be waived for children and young people under the age of 18 if a motion proposed by Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue meets with the approval of Derry City & Strabane District Council at its monthly meeting on Thursday.

Colr. Logue will propose that the associated costs of graves for those under the age of 18 be slashed thoughout the council area.

She said: “I felt it was very important to bring this motion forward to DC&SDC as a number of other councils in the North are currently working through similar proposals at the moment.

“The death of a child or a young person is a very distressing time for any family and the last thing they should have to worry about is funeral costs, but the reality is that they have to.

“Our proposal is that the council would waive the associated cost of grave provision in the council area for those under the age of 18 who have passed away.

“This would go at least some way to ease the financial burden on a family and show that we are a caring council.”

According to the council’s latest burial charges the purchase of a grave in Derry costs residents between £190 and £335, with the purchase of a grave for infants standing at £67.

On Thursday Colr. Logue will propose that “this council recognises the distress of the death of a child or young person” and “call on this council to waive the associated cost of grave provision in this council district for all those under 18 years of age”.