Council begins retail and leisure surveys

Members of the public have been advised that Derry City and Strabane District Council is conducting a telephone survey about retail and leisure habits across the council area.

NEMS Market Research has been commissioned to conduct the survey.

Households across the city and district are being selected at random and being asked to take part in the survey.

A council spokesperson said: “The aim of the survey is to help build an understanding of residents’ shopping and leisure behaviour and the amount of money available for these.

“Derry City and Strabane District Council would encourage all households who receive a call to take part as the information will be used to shape the Local Development Plan.

“The surveys are aimed at those people who carry out the shopping in the household.

“Questions asked will relate to food and non-food shopping, internet shopping and leisure activities, and will take around six to seven minutes to complete.

“Calls may occur during the day, evening or at the weekend.”