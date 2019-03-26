Council business suspended amid peaceful welfare reform protest

Dozens of members of the new Action Against Cuts umbrella lobby have disrupted the final meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council in a peaceful protest against welfare reform.

The protesters left the public gallery shortly after proceedings began after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Some wore wearing masks bearing the image of Dave Johns, the English actor who played the title role in the film 'I, Daniel Blake'.

The group stood behind the dais for over 30 minutes despite the Mayor, John Boyle, suspending the sitting immediately after the protest began.

Some members of the AAC group broadcast the protest live on their social media stream at https://m.facebook.com/actionagainstcuts

The AAC group then encouraged members to join them. Councillors from all parties did so, apart from the DUP who remained in their seats.

The protest ended at approximately 4.45 p.m.



