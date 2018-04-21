Council clean-up in Lower Glen Road area welcomed as ‘den’ to be tackled

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has welcomed the news that the council has carried out a major clean up in an area the Lower Glen Road which had attracted anti-social behaviour and had also been used for illegal dumping.

Colr. Cooper said that a ‘den’ in the area, which was being used as a gathering point is also set to be removed by the end of this week.

Councillor Cooper said: “I welcome the major clean of an area at the bottom of the Glen Road carried out by the Council. It was strewn in bottles and beer cans and looked very untidy.

“The makeshift drinking den there is to be cleared by the end of the week.”

Colr. Cooper said he has been liaising with the Glen Development Initiative and police to arrange for funding to be made available.

This funding in turn enabled Teamworks to clear the site.

“It also comes at the same time as the gating of a mews lane at Lower Nassau Street which I arranged funding for to remove Anti-Social Behaviour from the area,” Colr. Cooper added.