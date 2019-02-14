Council election count in Foyle Arena

The counting of votes in the poll to elect a new Derry City & Strabane District Council will take place in the Foyle Arena rather than Templemore Sports Complex.

The count will take place in the St. Columb’s Park venue on Friday, May 3, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturday, May 4, if needed. Five years ago the count took place in Templemore on the far side of the city.

“An Elections Emergency Plan has been developed that identifies and manages any risks that will affect the integrity of the count,” it was confirmed to the Council’s Governance & Strategic Planning Committee recently. The election will cost around £360,000.