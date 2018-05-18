Council funding to progress Crematorium

Derry City and Strabane District Council is to provide £10,000 towards taking forward plans for a new crematorium to serve three council areas in the west of Northern Ireland.

The council is exploring options for a new crematorium for the west jointly with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and Mid Ulster Council.

Each of the three Councils involved in the project will contribute the same amount.

Welcoming the agreement, SDLP group leader on Derry City and Strabane District Council Martin Reilly said: “This decision to commence an outline business case follows on from positive discussions with neighbouring councils who realise, as we do, that there is a geographical deficit for this facility and a growing demand from citizens for cremation.

“I look forward to these councils progressing matters further and hope that a business case will provide us with robust evidence supporting the need for this facility in the north-west in order for it to become a reality.”

Officers from all three councils met in Omagh recently to discuss the plans and have agreed to develop an outline business case.

Speaking at Wednesday’s environment and regeneration committee of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ulster Unionist councillor Derek Hussey said that given this was a joint project, there was no guarantee that the facility would be sited within the Derry and Strabane district.

It is now over 50 years since Northern Ireland’s only crematorium opened at Roselawn in Belfast.

Councillors in March discussed examining different crematorium models, including a privately-run facility in Cavan.