Council in 'urgent discussions' over Flybmi administration

Derry City and Strabane District Council has expressed its disappointment at news that Flybmi have gone into administration and will no longer operate the London to Stansted route.

The Council sought to reassure the public that its Chief Executive, senior officers from Council, officials from the City of Derry Airport Board and the Department for Transport have been involved in urgent discussions since the announcement was made yesterday, to assess the situation and put into place measures to secure a new operator for the route as soon as possible.

The City of Derry Airport has issued advice to passengers due to fly with the airline that all Flybmi flights are cancelled and advised that passengers who booked flights directly with the airline should contact their card issuer to seek a refund, while those who have booked through a travel agent or partner airline to check their contract for what options are available to them.

Those with travel insurance are being advised that they should check if they are eligible to claim for cancelled flights.

The Council spokesperson concluded that it remains committed to securing an immediate replacement airline for this vital air route and will provide an update as soon as it is in a position to do so.