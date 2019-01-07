Council offering £1 fitness taster sessions this week

Derry City and Strabane District Council is offering local people a wide range of taster fitness classes for the reduced price of £1 over the coming week.

Classes will be offered across all eight leisure centres run by the Council in the region, and includes both indoor and outdoor sporting activities.

The £1 taster sessions will run from today, Monday, January 7 to Sunday January 13.

People can choose from a wide variety of classes and sessions at Templemore Sports Complex, Foyle Arena,

Bishop’s Field, Brooke Park, Derg Valley Leisure Centre, Riversdale Leisure Centre, Melvin Sports Complex

and the City Baths at William Street.

Classes offered at the various centres include yoga, body tone, zumba, cycling & core, climbing, Insanity, 50 Plus Club, pilates, kettle bells and Fit Club.

For different class timetables at different lesiure facilities see www.derrystrabane.com/leisure