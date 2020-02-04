Council praised for Bull Park spruce up in response to vandalism and litter issues

Derry City and Strabane District Council has been praised for taking action to tidy up the popular Jon Clifford-Bull Park .

The park was the subject of a number of vandalism attacks over recent months.

But after concerns were raised by residents and local representatives a team was dispatched to give the facility a spruce up.

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has congratulated the Council and contractors for conducting the work.

She said: “The children’s play park there is a great facility right in the heart of the community.

“Sadly from time to time it is subject to acts of vandalism and some users of the park are not cleaning up after themselves leaving rubbish and bottles in it. This can make the park look shabby and unkempt.

“I would like to congratulate the Council and contractors for the much needed clean-up and power washing of the play park.”

Last September the play park had to be temporarily closed following vandalism to one of the slides while in October a fire was ignited under the swings.

Colr. Logue said she hoped incidents like these would not be repeated.

“As we enter the brighter nights and more people start using the park again I would make an appeal that they respect it, look after the equipment there and take any rubbish home with them or place it in the bins provided around park,” she said.